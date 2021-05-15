hit and run accident

Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that injured a 10-year-old in Camden County: Police

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured a 10-year-old in NJ: Police

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver is in custody after a hit-and-run in Camden County.

Police say the crash happened Friday around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Atlantic and Bellevue avenues.

Witnesses say the driver hit a 10-year-old child riding a bike with his blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

The suspect got out of his truck and checked on the child before speeding off, according to police.

Waterford Township police say they located the suspect's truck unoccupied in a Mount Laurel parking lot early Saturday morning.


The suspect was later identified as 32-year-old William H. Michael who was taken into custody to the Camden County Jail.

Michael faces multiple charges ranging from second degree, third degree, and fourth degree.

The child is expected to be released from the hospital Sunday, officials say.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waterfordhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
Suspect identified in hit-and-run that left man, 70, hospitalized
Motorcyclist hits WCU student, flees scene: Police
Suspect wanted for deadly hit-and-run in West Kensington surrenders to police
Man, 35, struck and killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead inside Metro by T-Mobile store in DE: Police
Local residents share mixed feelings about CDC's new mask guidance
Driver loses control on Ridge Avenue, plunges 50-feet into the Wissahickon Creek: Police
Rhawnhurst woman dies in house fire: Police
Wrong-way crash leaves one dead, five injured, including two children in Tioga-Nicetown: Police
Kobe Bryant inducted posthumously into Hall of Fame
Local organization holds vaccination event for teens in North Philly
Show More
Rombauer wins 146th Preakness Stakes
Innocent bystander among the injured in West Philly quadruple shooting: Police
NYC Pride bans NYPD from participating in events, including March
MOVE remains believed to be cremated have been found, mayor says
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building that houses media outlets
More TOP STORIES News