PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are hoping that a cell phone found at the scene of a deadly shooting in Frankford can help in their investigation.

The 22-year-old victim was shot multiple times just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Arrott Street.

Responding officers rushed him to the hospital but he did not survive.

A handgun was found at the scene along with the phone.

Investigators are working to determine whose items these are.