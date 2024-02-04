Retired nurse shares Zentangle's calming effects with community amongst artists of any skill level

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- While Sue Trembeth was navigating the trials of the pandemic as a nurse, she found respite and peace within Zentangle.

"I was a nurse for 42 years...Covid hit, 2020...it was very stressful and Zentangle became one of my self-care routines that I used to...reduce my stress," said Trembeth.

Trembeth described how the repetition of patterns and illustration movements provides the creator with qualities akin to meditation.

"Zentangle is a form of art that is based on repetitive patterns that are done with just a few strokes. Anybody can do it, you don't have to be an artist," said Trembeth.

While creating these breathtaking pieces, a sense of relaxation and mindfulness is penned onto the page.

"As you draw the patterns, you kind of lose yourself, and it's almost like doing a meditation," said Trembeth.

Now in her retirement, Trembeth shares Zentangle's calming effects with the community amongst artists of any skill level.

She teaches classes at various locations, such as Greater Norristown Art League.

For more information, check out her website!