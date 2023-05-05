2 charged for brazen Best Buy robbery and same-day Maryland robbery, homicide

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two suspects in a recent Best Buy robbery have been arrested, according to police.

Officials also believe the suspects are linked to a same-day robbery and fatal shooting in Baltimore, Maryland.

On Thursday, Mount Laurel police charged 18-year-old Arthur McCaden with first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and third-degree theft.

The next day, officials charged a 14-year-old from Maryland with the same offenses and additionally, juvenile delinquency.

The Best Buy robbery originally took place on Sunday, April 30. Officials described the crime as "brazen," and McCaden and the juvenile allegedly made off with iPads and iPhones from the store.

Through collaboration with the Baltimore City Police Department in Maryland, detectives say that on the same day after the initial robbery, the two suspects also robbed a T-Mobile.

Officials say during the robbery, 23-year-old Fabian Sanchez Gonzalez was shot, and he died two days later.

Both suspects have since been charged with first-degree murder in Maryland.

Officials say they will face those charges before any extradition to New Jersey.

A black handgun and clothing consistent with what McCaden was wearing were recovered by Maryland officials.