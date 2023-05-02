Police searching for 'incredibly bold' armed suspects who stole iPhones, iPads from Best Buy

When the suspect in blue grabs one of the phones, employees try to intervene and the suspect pulls out a gun.

Footage from inside the Best Buy on Nixon Drive in Mount Laurel captured the wanted individuals.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County are looking for two suspects behind a brazen crime that happened in the middle of a busy Sunday.

Authorities want the public to take a good look at the two suspects caught on surveillance video around 1:30 p.m.

Footage from inside the Best Buy on Nixon Drive in Mount Laurel shows two suspects -- one wearing all blue and one in all black - looking at phones on a display table.

When the suspect in blue grabs one of the phones, employees try to intervene and the suspect pulls out a gun.

"One of the employees was like, 'Hey stop doing that.' That's when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun, which was a Glock 9mm, and pointed it at least one of the employees," said Mt. Laurel Police Lt. Ryan Orange.

The suspects start grabbing items. Police say they took at least two iPhone 14s and two iPads.

One surveillance clip shows the suspects leaving the store. It also shows people fleeing in the parking lot.

"To do something like this in the middle of a Sunday when people are shopping is incredibly bold," said Orange.

Police believe the men are in their 20s or 30s, and both are five feet tall or shorter. Police say they fled in an older silver Acura TL with a temporary registration.

"I think it's crazy," said Thomas McCargo of Cherry Hill. "I don't even know why they would do that. You know with the iPhones, if you try to steal them they're just going to put it as stolen."

Best Buy released the following statement Tuesday:

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers and employees, and we're grateful that no one was injured at our Mount Laurel store on Sunday. We're focused on supporting our employees and are working closely with law enforcement during their investigation."

The incident has certainly put customers on edge.

"When we go shopping, we go with our kids you know? It's scary," said Erdinc Caba of Cherry Hill.

Some say they're noticing more crimes like this.

"It's upsetting but it's not surprising," said David Kaytes of Voorhees. "People need money and that's one way of getting it."

Police say these suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact police.