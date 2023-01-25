Deadly Atlantic City Expressway crash under investigation in Pleasantville

New Jersey State Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

A deadly crash is under investigation after a pedestrian was killed on the Atlantic City Expressway.

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the expressway near exit 5 in Pleasantville.

New Jersey State Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as the sedan that hit the victim was being towed away.

The vehicle's windshield was smashed on the driver's side.

There is no word on why the pedestrian was in the middle of the highway.

The victim's identity has not been released.