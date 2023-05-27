WATCH LIVE

Atlantic County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for Memorial Day weekend

Saturday, May 27, 2023 3:06AM
Atlantic County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees ahead of Memorial Day weekend
PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- If you're looking for a new furry friend, look no further than Atlantic County!

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter in Pleasantville, New Hersey is waiving all adoption fees for Memorial Day weekend.

From Friday through Monday, any dog or cat at the facility on Old Turnpike Road is eligible for free adoption.

Animals receive mandatory vaccinations, diagnostic testing, and a microchip, officials say.

Usually, the shelter's adoption fees can cost as much as $110.

The facility recommends making an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome.

To make an appointment, call the shelter at (609) 485-2345.

