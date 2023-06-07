Bomb squad called after suspects tried blowing up Feltonville ATM with explosives

The bomb squad had to be called in after police say three men put an explosive device into an ATM in hopes of robbing it.

Police say three suspects put what looked like dynamite into the money slot of the ATM, lit up the fuse and left.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A potentially dangerous situation unfolded at a corner store in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on North 5th Street near Wyoming Avenue.

However, it did not go off.

Officers say similar homemade explosive devices have been used in recent ATM robberies.

The three suspects remain on the run.

