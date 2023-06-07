WATCH VIDEOS

Bomb squad called after suspects tried blowing up Feltonville ATM with explosives

Police say three suspects put what looked like dynamite into the money slot of the ATM, lit up the fuse and left.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 9:48AM
The bomb squad had to be called in after police say three men put an explosive device into an ATM in hopes of robbing it.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A potentially dangerous situation unfolded at a corner store in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on North 5th Street near Wyoming Avenue.

The bomb squad had to be called in after police say three men put an explosive device into an ATM in hopes of robbing it.

Police say three suspects put what looked like dynamite into the money slot of the ATM, lit up the fuse and left.

However, it did not go off.

Officers say similar homemade explosive devices have been used in recent ATM robberies.

The three suspects remain on the run.

