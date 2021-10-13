Man shot in the arm at ATM in Olney

No money was taken from the ATM.
PHILADELPHIA -- Police say a man using an ATM was shot by a would-be robber in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

Investigators say the male suspect walked up to the 31-year-old victim at 5th Street and Godfrey Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the suspect announced a robbery and shot the man once in the arm. The suspect then fled on foot.

Police say the victim managed to walk to his vehicle and drive several blocks to the 600 block of Cheltenham Avenue.

Police were called about a shooting victim at that location.

Arriving officers located the man and took him to the hospital in stable condition.

The victim was able to tell officers what happened.

At the shooting scene, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers found the man's debit card still in the machine. The victim's cellphone and a spent shell casing were found a few feet from the ATM.

"It appears this robber, this perpetrator, was standing very close to the victim when the shot was fired," Small said.

Police are checking nearby surveillance cameras for clues to lead them to the suspect.

