Police issue warning after ATM skimmers found on 2 machines inside Atlantic County Wawa

Galloway Township Police say an ATM mechanic found devices on two machines inside the Wawa on the White Horse Pike at Pomona Road.

Galloway Township Police say an ATM mechanic found devices on two machines inside the Wawa on the White Horse Pike at Pomona Road.

Galloway Township Police say an ATM mechanic found devices on two machines inside the Wawa on the White Horse Pike at Pomona Road.

Galloway Township Police say an ATM mechanic found devices on two machines inside the Wawa on the White Horse Pike at Pomona Road.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Atlantic County, New Jersey, are warning about ATM skimmers.

Galloway Township Police say an ATM mechanic found devices on two machines inside the Wawa on the White Horse Pike at Pomona Road.

An ATM skimmer attachment is designed to look like part of an ATM but illegally collects card numbers and PIN codes.

Anyone who has recently used the Pomona Wawa ATMs should check their bank accounts.