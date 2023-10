Second skimming device found at Chester County Wawa in 5 months

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Caln Township, Chester County have found a skimming device inside a Wawa for a second time.

The discovery was made on Thursday in the store along Lincoln Highway.

Officers say it was capable of stealing debit card information and PIN numbers.

Police found a skimming device at the same Wawa back in May.

Customers are advised to check their bank statements if they are concerned about the skimming device.