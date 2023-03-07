WATCH LIVE

fraud

Skimming devices found on ATMs at 7-Eleven stores in Montgomery County

Anyone who used these ATMs recently should check for unauthorized withdrawals.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 11:32AM
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Skimming devices on ATMs in Montgomery County may have exposed users' banking information.

The tampered machines are located at two 7-Elevens in Norristown.

The locations are 708 East Johnson Highway and 1335 Sandy Hill Road.

Police say the skimming devices were located internally.

A small camera was placed above the keypad, to the right, to capture users entering their PIN.

Anyone who used these ATMs recently should check for unauthorized withdrawals, and contact their banks.

