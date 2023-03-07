Skimming devices found on ATMs at 7-Eleven stores in Montgomery County

Skimming devices on ATMs in Montgomery County may have exposed users' banking information.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Skimming devices on ATMs in Montgomery County may have exposed users' banking information.

The tampered machines are located at two 7-Elevens in Norristown.

The locations are 708 East Johnson Highway and 1335 Sandy Hill Road.

Police say the skimming devices were located internally.

A small camera was placed above the keypad, to the right, to capture users entering their PIN.

Anyone who used these ATMs recently should check for unauthorized withdrawals, and contact their banks.