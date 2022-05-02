Woman wanted for attempted homicide with multiple victims in Bucks County: Police

Trinh Nguyen

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are searching for a woman wanted for an attempted homicide who is considered to be armed and dangerous.The Upper Makefield Township Police Department issued an alert on Monday morning for 38-year-old Trinh T. Nguyen.Police say Nguyen is a suspect in a domestic-related attempted homicide incident with multiple victims.She is described as an Asian female who is 5'1" tall.Nguyen was last seen driving a white 2018 Toyota Sienna van with a Pennsylvania license plate KPF8791 around 7 a.m. Monday.Police say if you see Nguyen, do not approach but call 911.Upper Makefield police say the incident is domestic related and it appears to be isolated to the victims.No further details have been released.The police department is working with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on the investigation.