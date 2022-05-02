attempted murder

Woman wanted for attempted homicide with multiple victims in Bucks County: Police

Police say if you see Trinh Nguyen, do not approach but call 911.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News The Rush: May 2, 2022

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are searching for a woman wanted for an attempted homicide who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department issued an alert on Monday morning for 38-year-old Trinh T. Nguyen.

Police say Nguyen is a suspect in a domestic-related attempted homicide incident with multiple victims.

She is described as an Asian female who is 5'1" tall.

Trinh Nguyen



Nguyen was last seen driving a white 2018 Toyota Sienna van with a Pennsylvania license plate KPF8791 around 7 a.m. Monday.

Police say if you see Nguyen, do not approach but call 911.

Upper Makefield police say the incident is domestic related and it appears to be isolated to the victims.

No further details have been released.

The police department is working with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on the investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper makefield townshipattempted murderhomicide
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED MURDER
Man charged with federal hate crimes after violent rampage in NJ
NJ man charged with running over woman in road rage incident
ADL: Man made anti-Semitic remarks before violent rampage in NJ
ADL: Man made anti-Semitic remarks before violent rampage in NJ
TOP STORIES
Officers witness deadly drive-by shooting, open fire: Police
Alabama authorities searching for an inmate and corrections officer
Philly man woken up by police who tell him: 'Your house fell'
DoorDasher saves woman's life while delivering pizza
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
22-year-old kills grandfather then 2nd man days later in home: Police
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 meteorology students killed in crash
Show More
Human skull found in Berks County pond, police say
Small plane crash under investigation in Ocean County
Couple holds wedding ceremony on SEPTA train
AccuWeather: Stays Mild Today
Today is deadline to register to vote before Pa. primary
More TOP STORIES News