Friends hold vigil for 2 young brothers shot in Bucks County; mom charged

The victims have been identified by friends as 13-year-old Jeffrey "JT" Tini and 9-year-old Nelson Tini.
"I know Jeffrey. He was on my team. He was always the best teammate. He was always happy and bringing smiles to people's faces," friend Peyton Shaw.
The vigil, held at Newtown Middle School, saw friends and classmates place baseball bats, flowers, messages and candles around the school's flagpole.
Jeffrey loves swimming and baseball, as does his little brother, Nelson.
"(JT) was a good baseball player, he had a long career ahead of him," friend Joshua Kondonijakos said. "Such a shame."
"He was always ready to play and he was never sad at any moment. He was like the happiest kid I knew," added Jake Green.
In a message to families, Council Rock School District said, in part, "A tragic event is always difficult to process for all of us, especially our children. Please know we will continue to monitor our students and staff and provide them the support they need while they are at school."
The boys' family has made the decision to donate their organs.
The brothers were found shot in their beds just after 7 a.m. Monday.
Police say their mother, 38-year-old Trinh Nguyen, was responsible for shooting her children in the head inside their home on the 100 block of Timber Ridge Road in Upper Makefield Township.
In what authorities are calling a domestic situation, Nguyen then approached her 22-year-old neighbor after the shooting.
"Trinh Nguyen handed him a box of photos outside of the residence and asked him to give the box to her ex-husband whom he worked with. When (he) turned around to face Nguyen, he saw Nguyen pointing a black revolver to his face. Nguyen then pulled the trigger two times, but by the grace of God, the gun did not fire," said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.
The neighbor was able to wrap Nguyen in "a bear hug" and eventually disarm her. Nguyen fled in a white Toyota Sienna minivan and police issued an alert to the public.
She was taken into custody without incident around 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Crossing United Methodist Church.
She was then taken to St. Mary Medical Center due to an indication that she was under the influence of drugs, Weintraub said.
The mother of the 22-year-old neighbor and a responding officer went to check on Nguyen's sons and found them both alive in their beds, but with gunshot wounds to the head.
Weintraub said the boys are not expected to survive. Should that happen, he said, the charges will be upgraded to homicide.
On Monday night, Ngyuen was arraigned on attempted homicide charges. Police believe she may have attempted to take her own life.
Read the Full Statement from Susan Elliot, Acting Superintendent of Schools for Council Rock School District below:
"Dear CR Community,
I am deeply saddened to send this communication to you in light of the well-publicized tragedy involving two Council Rock students today. A tragic event is always difficult to process for all of us, especially our children. We tend to process such information in different ways and at different paces. It is not uncommon to experience difficulty eating, sleeping, or concentrating. For more information about how to cope with these types of tragic events, please visit the grief resources on our website at the link below.
Please know that we will continue to monitor our students and staff and provide them the support they need while they are at school.
When these types of tragic events occur in our community, it's important that we pull together to support each other. I humbly ask you to keep the family, our students, our staff, and our community in your thoughts and prayers.
With a heavy heart,
Susan Elliott
Acting Superintendent of Schools"