Officials identify woman, young child killed after driver lost control in West Oak Lane

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. on the corner of 17th and Haines streets.
By
Woman, young child killed after driver drifts onto sidewalk: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials have identified the two victims killed when a driver lost control Wednesday in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on the corner of 17th and Haines streets.

Police say the 49-year-old male driver of a 2005 Mercury was traveling on 16th Street when he drifted onto the sidewalk and hit a 33-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy.

The woman, Dominique Young-El, and 7-year-old Auntione Terry, were rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Both were from the 7300 block of North 19th Street, but police have not said if the two were related.

The driver suffered a medical injury and had oxygen in his vehicle, according to sources.

David Williams, a contractor working nearby, heard the crash and ran to help the driver and his daughter.

"When I got out of the car I could see him passing out and he said, 'Where's my daughter? Where's my daughter?'" he recalled.

According to Williams, the driver's daughter told police that the man passed out while behind the wheel.

"He had passed out and hit the gas. She tried to grab the wheel and couldn't, so she jumped out of the car," said Williams, recalling the daughter's conversation with police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

