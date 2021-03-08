FYI Philly

Avlos Greek Cuisine, 3rd Element Spa & Salon double down on sister power

By Natalie Jason
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa (WPVI) -- We found two businesses in the area, each run by sets of sisters.

At Avlos Greek Cuisine, Nikoleta and Katerina Skartsila went with chef Nicole's dream to have her own restaurant featuring the Greek food they grew up with in a small village near Mount Vesuvius.

They opened just before the pandemic hit, so they had to close almost immediately. Now, back with dine-in and takeout options, the sisters say the community of Phoenixville never stopped supporting them.

In the West Oak Lane neighborhood of Philadelphia, sisters Chyvonne Shackelford Bacon and Tomika Branch have owned 3rd Element Spa & Salon for 15 years.

They are full-service, offering everything from hair styling, manicures and pedicures, to massages. They say they actually gained more clients during the pandemic, with people prioritizing self-care.

The sisters grew up not far from where the salon is, so they say it really is 'home', and they want customers to feel like they are family.


Avlos Greek Cuisine | Facebook | Instagram
258 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-455-4110

3rd Element Spa & Salon | Facebook | Instagram
7175 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138
215-276-2633
