Baby Penguin! Adventure Aquarium announces birth of little blue penguin chick

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Feeling a little blue? Well, that can be a good thing, especially if you're a baby penguin at Adventure Aquarium.

The aquarium announced the birth of a healthy baby boy, who was hatched on Feb. 15.

The littlest member of the little blue colony weighed in at 37 grams.

Adventure Aquarium's little blue penguin parents Sheila and Spud are proud to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy. Adventure Aquarium

He is the baby of proud penguin parents Sheila and Spud.

Since his hatch date, the aquarium says the baby penguin has spent his time on exhibit, settling in and learning the ropes from his parents.

"We are beyond excited to welcome yet another chick to our little blue penguin colony," said Adventure Aquarium Executive Director, Molly Deese. Adventure Aquarium

"At about three weeks old, the chick will be taken off exhibit and behind the scenes to learn how to take fish from the biologists and grow his water-proofed adult plumage for swimming," Adventure Aquarium says.

The little blue penguin chick has no official name yet, but the aquarium says to stay tuned for a name reveal in the coming weeks.

Meantime, Adventure Aquarium - which is currently running a special of a free child's ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket - is asking penguin fans to celebrate by voting for them in USA Today's 10Best Aquariums contest.