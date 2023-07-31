Bus tour brings back to school resources to Philadelphia neighborhoods

The School District of Philadelphia's third-annual back-to-school celebration and bus tour kicked off Monday morning at MLK High School.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia's third-annual back-to-school celebration and bus tour kicked off Monday morning at MLK High School in West Oak Lane.

It was the first stop for the tour which aims to make returning to school easier for parents and students.

The event mixed the atmosphere of a festival with all of the resources of the school district. It included giveaways of backpacks and supplies as well as opportunities for parents to register kids for schools and speak with representatives.

Kids could also get eye exams and undergo sports physicals while having free fun events like face painting, balloon making and ice cream.

"It's so nice of them to set up all this stuff," said Mia Harrison, a 3rd-grader who enjoyed the event but admitted she wasn't quite ready for summer to end.

The School District of Philadelphia hosted the event in hopes of helping students have everything they need to start the school year off right.

"(We're giving away) backpacks, school supplies and even required immunizations," said Reginald Streater, who is president of the Philadelphia Board of Education.

The bus tour, known as Ring the Bell PHL, is meant to bring all of the back-to-school resources and information directly to families in their neighborhoods.

"(This) allows us to engage our families right where they are bringing important back to school information and services directly to neighborhoods across the city," said Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr., Ed.D.

It's a convenient offering for parents who are short on time.

"It's hard for us sometimes," said mom of five Tanaya Reeder of Olney. "We work, juggling the children, the community has stuff going on. For them to do this and come out here, that's good."

As kids enjoy free fun, parents can register kids in PreK-12th grade for school. Each kid also left with a full backpack.

"Including the supplies they want from all of us who try to put our arms around our children," said Steve Fera, executive vice president of Public Affairs for Independence Blue Cross which provided a grant to support the event.

Watlington says Philadelphia is seeking to become the fastest-improving large school district in the nation. It's part of a five-year-plan which includes the goals of increasing attendance and decreasing dropouts.

It's a change parents like Tyrone Rogers have noticed.

"They got a little stricter than back in the day," he said while attending the event with his daughter. "Kids can't miss more than like five days I guess."

Classes at Philadelphia public schools start on September 5. The bus tour aims to get kids excited about returning.

"I want to go back to school so I can be educated," said eight-year-old Terrell Reeder.

His big brother was equally excited.

"I'm trying to make new friends, play basketball. That's what I'm ready for," said Elmaini Reeder.

There will be 10 more stops for in the bus tour through August 18th. They'll happen at various neighborhood locations including schools and rec center.

Featuring games, music from 100.3 R &B, and ice cream treats, the event at MLK was what's known as a mega-event. There will be smaller events mixed into the bus tour too. For a complete list of stops, visit PhilaSD.org/RingTheBell