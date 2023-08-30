Protecting your cybersecurity as students head back to school

Class is back in session and education continues to be a top target for cyberattacks.

It's critical for teachers and families to teach good online security habits to kids now.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As you send your student back to school, security is top of mind but it isn't just their physical security families and schools should consider.

Cybersecurity should be a focus, too.

"Student records could be anything from Social Security numbers, medical data, to anything and everything about them," said Aaron Rose of Check Point Software Technologies.

Rose says schools should install strong technology and consistently instruct faculty on how to protect student information.

"Constantly training and re-skilling and retraining, you know, people keeping in front of mind that," he said. "We have some of the best technologies to prevent against them. However, the weakest link is always going to be the human being."

"Having strong passwords, using things like a password manager, instead of hopefully not a notepad that's sort of underneath your keyboard with your passwords," said Rose.

Enable multi-factor authentication when possible, keep all software and apps up to date and watch out for typical beginning-of-the-year scams like "Important information on your school account" or "problem with your registration".

Beware of tech support scams claiming there's a problem with your computer or your login.

Families should address security on social media, limiting their networks to people they know.

"It's important that parents take the time to sit down with their kids, and say, 'Hey, this is what's acceptable to be posting on social media'," said Rose. "Don't post our address publicly on the internet, you know, share that privately. Don't talk about things that should be private to our family or things that are identifiable to you."

Also, make sure you look at the security settings on your student's accounts and their devices. Their devices should auto-lock when they're not being used.

Finally, think twice before clicking on links or opening attachments, even if they look like they're from someone they know.