Saving with 6abc: Back to School and Labor Day deals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're feeling blue about the summer vacation season drawing to a close, this might pick you up: huge savings are right around the corner with continuing back-to-school sales and early Labor Day deals.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount.

"The back to school shopping season has already begun. We're seeing plenty of discounts on everything your kids will need to head back to the classroom. That includes tech devices like laptops, tablets and headphones, as well as clothing, backpacks, notebooks, and everything else you'll need," said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports Shopping Editor.

If your child needs a speedy new laptop the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is on sale for 44-percent off on Amazon. You can get the 64GB version for $309.99. CR says the affordable laptop has a touchscreen and comes with a fast, more efficient solid-state drive.

If you're looking for something lighter you can find great deals on tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is now $548 at Amazon.

And as Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, CR says to look out for even more deals.

"Labor Day falls on September 5 this year, but you can find savings as early as mid-August. We tend to see discounts on big ticket items like large appliances, mattresses and other summer seasonal products."

Host your Labor Day party with a Kamado-style grill. The Kamado Joe Classic II 18" Grill is now $300 off at Walmart. CR says this is the best Kamado grill it's tested.

And finally, whether it's for cleaning your house or a college dorm, CR says expect deals on vacuum cleaners.

Right now you can get the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away for $270 at Kohl's, and other retailers, and it's a CR Best Buy.

CR says this is also a good time to find deals on wireless routers, microwave ovens, printers, steam irons, computers and dehumidifiers.