Hundreds of kids get back-to-school supplies at West Philadelphia community fair

Hundreds of kids were prepped for back-to-school activities on Saturday at a community fair in West Philadelphia.

The event offered help for parents too. Some booths offered mental health resources and advertised job openings.

State Representative Joanna McClinton and Philadelphia City Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier hosted the back-to-school and job fair on 60th and Walnut streets, closing down the block for the all-day event.

"Families can come out here and get their backpacks, their school supplies. We have food, we have activities, we have a moon bounce," explained Gauthier.

"We are a community. We take care of one another and we know that these costs rack up. At the beginning of the school year, you get this huge list of supplies and want to make that a little easier for people," she added.

As a mother, Angelice Thomas knows that list all too well.

"I'll be like, 'Oh my God, are we going to be able to afford this?'" she recalled.

She added that she was grateful for the help and the example it sets for the kids.

"To show somebody that, you know, somebody else cares other than your parents and to get their trust," Thomas said.

Volunteers from both offices passed out enough backpacks and school supplies for about 500 kids.

"Kids today need this equipment and this information to take back to school and be prepared for school, period," said Tyrone Sims, a legislative assistant in McClinton's office.

The event offered help for parents too. Different booths offered mental health resources and advertised job openings as well.

"It says that people need these resources," said Gauthier.

The first day of school this year in Philadelphia is September 5, right after Labor Day.