6abc employees donate nearly 90 backpacks to Police Athletic League, Girls Inc.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, August 25, 2023 5:39PM
Our employees and staff here at WPVI donated enough back-to-school items to fill over 85 Disney-themed backpacks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the start of the school year right around the corner, 6abc made a few deliveries Thursday at some deserving local non-profits.

Our employees and staff donated enough back-to-school items to fill more than 85 Disney-themed backpacks.

The bookbags went to Girls Incorporated of Philadelphia and the Police Athletic League Center in Wynnefield, right in our backyard here in West Philadelphia.

The bags arrived just in time for the start of the school year in the city.

The character themes for the backpacks were Black Panther, Spiderman, The Lion King and Minnie Mouse.

