FBI searching for bank robbery suspect targeting grocery stores in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police and the FBI are working together to track down a bank robbery suspect.

The Citizen Bank inside an ACME on Cottman Avenue is the latest target for the suspect, and now the FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying him.

The FBI released some photos that don't appear to clearly show the suspect's face, but he was wearing distinctive clothing and had some identifiable characteristics.

Investigators say he was wearing a camouflage jacket, pants and a hat. He may have a fake beard.

Investigators say he robbed the bank just before noon on Monday. Police said he also robbed another bank inside a Shop Rite on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say he handed the teller a note and demanded cash at both locations.

"Yeah there is security inside and it seems pretty safe to me," said shopper Lilith Amore of Mount Airy.

"Northeast is getting so bad. It's like every day something happened," said Carmine Curto of Northeast Philadelphia.

Anyone with information that could help police track down the suspect is asked to contact the FBI's Philadelphia division.