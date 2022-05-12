Veteran chef Sam Chen shares the flavors of Taiwan at Bao Bun Studio

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sam Chen has been a chef for more than 20 years.His career has taken him from kitchens where he first learned the business in Taiwan and China to Philadelphia where he worked in popular kitchens like Sampan, Susanna Foo and Buddakan.The chef launched his own business in March of 2020, creating his Bao Bun Studio.The business launched as a ghost kitchen with take-out and delivery, offering his collection of 10 bao bun flavors.Among the favorites are the Kung Pao Chicken, Pork Belly and Mongolian Beef. The menu has expanded to include chicken wings and Asian flavored burritos.Chef works out of building 39 at the Frankford Arsenal. The shared kitchen there is home to 11 chefs with 11 different styles of food.The space is available to rent for special events with an "arsenal" of chefs available to fill out the menu for your special day.Every Friday they host a happy hour open to the public from 4-8 p.m. with local brewery Stickman Brews serving beer and Sam's bao buns and other creations from the shared kitchen.5401 Tacony Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137