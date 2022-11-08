Fire damages Barnes and Noble on Rowan University's campus

Fire damaged a Barnes and Noble store on the campus of Rowan University.

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire damaged a Barnes and Noble store on the campus of Rowan University.

The fire broke out in the store's café just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of Rowan Boulevard in Glassboro.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke throughout the building.

It took about a half hour to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Rowan University issued the following statement:

"Barnes & Noble will be closed today, Tuesday, Nov. 8, due to a small fire in its cafe. No one was injured and the fire was put out quickly by fire suppression systems. Smoke filled the store, however. Thank you for your patience."