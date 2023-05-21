WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia police on scene of barricade situation, fatal double shooting

Police say the alleged offender ran into nearby apartments and refused to come out.

Sunday, May 21, 2023 9:11PM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on Sunday.

The incident began as a fatal double shooting on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Officers say a 37-year-old man was shot three times and was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Another victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the alleged offender, a man wearing a mask, hoodie, and black shorts, ran into apartments above a nearby storefront and refused to come out.

Officials declared the situation a barricade.

Stay with Action News for more information as the story develops.

