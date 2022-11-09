Police respond to barricade situation in Camden, New Jersey

Police said one person was inside the building but it was not clear what led to the barricade situation.

Police said the situation began at about 3 p.m. in the area of North 26th and High streets.

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- Police say a person was barricaded inside a building in Camden, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the situation began at about 3 p.m. in the area of North 26th and High streets.

Video from Chopper 6 showed police outside of a building. Multiple streets surrounding the area were also blocked off.

Police said one person was inside the building but it was not clear what led to the barricade situation.

According to police, there was no immediate threat to the public.