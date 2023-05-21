WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man taken into custody after barricade situation involving 2 children in Philadelphia

During a domestic incident, police say a 43-year-old man pistol-whipped a woman inside a home.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Sunday, May 21, 2023 9:08PM
Action News On Demand
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a barricade situation took place on Sunday involving two young children in West Philadelphia.

Officials say the incident began after 2 p.m. on the 500 block of Wanamaker Street.

During a domestic incident, police say a 43-year-old man pistol-whipped a woman inside a home.

The woman was able to make it outside the house, according to police.

Officers say the man held two young children inside with him, however. He also allegedly made threats to police on the scene.

The situation was deemed a barricade just before 3 p.m.

The man was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m.

Police are on the scene and holding the home while they await a search warrant.

There is no further information at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW