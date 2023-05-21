Man taken into custody after barricade situation involving 2 children in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a barricade situation took place on Sunday involving two young children in West Philadelphia.

Officials say the incident began after 2 p.m. on the 500 block of Wanamaker Street.

During a domestic incident, police say a 43-year-old man pistol-whipped a woman inside a home.

The woman was able to make it outside the house, according to police.

Officers say the man held two young children inside with him, however. He also allegedly made threats to police on the scene.

The situation was deemed a barricade just before 3 p.m.

The man was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m.

Police are on the scene and holding the home while they await a search warrant.

There is no further information at this time.