Bass River State Forest wildfire 100% contained after burning over 5,000 acres: Officials

Officials say that smoke may be visible in the area for an extended period of time.

BASS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A wildfire that began on Thursday and burned through thousands of acres of forest in Burlington County was 100% contained on Saturday.

New Jersey Forest Fire Service officials announced the 5,475-acre wildfire that broke out in the area of Allen Road in Bass River State Forest was contained as of 1:30 p.m.

Forest Fire Service staff will remain on the scene and continue to monitor control lines, officials say.

They will also address areas of concern until "significant precipitation" occurs, to ensure residents' safety.

Allen and Oswego roads remain closed despite the blaze being contained.

The Batona Trail is also closed in the Bass River State Forest.

Anyone traveling nearby should remain cautious of smoke.

Additionally, officials ask that motorists watch for firefighters and fire vehicles that may be working on the roadsides.

Over the course of the blaze, six structures were threatened, and roughly 40 people were evacuated from the Timberline Campground.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during this incident.