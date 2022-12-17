Chester County police identify man accused of secretly recording people in mall bathrooms

The investigation began after a father noticed someone trying to take pictures of his son inside a bathroom by a mall food court.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Richard Balanow on Friday.

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have identified the man accused of secretly recording people in the bathrooms at the Exton Square Mall.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Richard Balanow on Friday.

West Whiteland Township police say he took pictures and videos inside two men's bathrooms over the summer.

That evidence was discovered after police searched Balanow's phone, following a tip from a father who noticed a man trying to take photos of his son.

Balanow is wanted for invasion of privacy, as well as attempted invasion of privacy.