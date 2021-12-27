Bear Creek Ski Resort opened Monday to a limited number of people

skiing

MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bear Creek Ski Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania opened on Monday, but only to unlimited season pass holders and hotel guests.

"Happy to see some cold weather, hoping for snow. We'll see what happens," said Tucker Evans of Zionsville, Pennsylvania.

Bear Creek was filled with skiers and snowboarders for opening day. This year they opened about a week later than last year.

"A rough start to the winter, it's been warm. We've had some snowmaking but not long windows of snowmaking. Some rain thrown in there too, kind of complicating matters," said Gary Kline, Director of Marketing and Guest Experience Bear Creek.

That's why there is a limited terrain, with grass out on the slopes.

"We're very excited, and we hope to be out here every day," said Jamie DeAngelo, from Wallingford, Pennsylvania.

"The kids are home from school, so it gives us something to do," said Shannon Glerum, from Pennsburg, Pennsylvania.

There was a little bit of snow falling on Monday afternoon, and everyone seemed to be hoping for a cold and snowy season.

"I'm impressed with how they were able to get all the snow out, and I'm looking forward to this season, especially January and February," said Dice Saito from Bensalem.

On Tuesday night, Bear Creek plans to see how the weather conditions are and evaluate if they'll open up to the public to sell same-day tickets Wednesday, according to Kline.
