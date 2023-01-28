Strike a pose! Bear takes about 400 selfies on Colorado trail cam

Sometimes, it takes a while to get the perfect selfie. Well, a bear in Colorado struck a pose and took about 400 "bear selfies" on a trail camera.

Normally, the city of Boulder's trail cameras capture bears scratching, eating or giving viewers a rear view.

This time, and out of 580 images captured by one trail camera, about 400 of them were bear selfies!

"Obviously, the bear was looking for the right angle," said Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for City of Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks.

Park officials aren't sure if the bear is a female or a male.