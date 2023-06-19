Bebe Rexha hit by cellphone at concert just days before scheduled Philly performance at The Fillmore

Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old concertgoer from Manalapan, New Jersey, was charged with assault

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Singer Bebe Rexha is recovering after being struck by a cellphone during a sold-out New York City concert just two days before she was scheduled to perform in Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old pop star was taken to the hospital to be checked out after the incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday during a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan, the latest stop on her "Best F*n Night of My Life" tour.

Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old concertgoer from Manalapan, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with assault for allegedly throwing the cellphone at Rexha.

Malvagna is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Video shared by another concertgoer shows the moment Rexha was struck by the phone, which hit her in her upper left cheek, right below her eye. As seen in the clip, she fell to her knees and crew members rushed to her aid.

"Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that," the fan wrote alongside the video.

Rexha has not spoken out since the incident on how she is feeling or if this will affect her next show set for June 20 at The Fillmore or any subsequent tour stops.

Action News has reached out to The Fillmore for comment.

----

Carson Blackwelder of ABC News has contributed to this report.