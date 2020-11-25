sports flash

Eagles fans, experts split on what to do with Carson Wentz

Fans are wondering what has happened to the Eagles' franchise QB
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here we are 10 games into the 2020 NFL season and the Philadelphia Eagles have only three wins, and a whole bunch of issues that all start with their franchise quarterback, Carson Wentz, who suddenly looks like he forgot how to play the position.

It's hard to believe this Carson Wentz -- the one who leads the league in turnovers (18), interceptions (14), fumbles (10) and sacks taken (40) -- is the same Carson Wentz who was an MVP candidate in 2017.

Or the same QB who led the Eagles to four straight wins to end 2019 en route to a division title.

His confidence looks shaken and so too is the fans confidence in him, evident by our poll in which 89% of takers said Wentz should be benched.

All sorts of people, from average Joes to expert analysts, calling for Doug Pederson to bench him. Except Pederson said he is absolutely not entertaining that notion because it sends the wrong message.

We heard from some other experts this week, Ron Jaworski and former Coach Dick Vermeil who both agree, you can't sit Carson, not now at least.

The Eagles offensive line is a mess - they needed five different combinations to get thru the game last week.

Add to that the toughest schedule in the NFL over the next 4 games, and it's hard to feel hopeful.

But this year, we can be THANKFUL, that there's football to watch at all.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportssports flashphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
Is practice to blame for Eagles' myriad issues in 2020?
Eagles get back to business after focusing on 'little things' during bye week
Birds bye week to-do list: Fix Carson Wentz, team health
Cowboys-Eagles lacks luster, but plenty on the line for Birds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania judge orders halt to further vote certification
Pa. ban on alcohol sales starts at 5 p.m.
Holiday travelers populate PHL, 30th street station despite warnings
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
Joe Biden delivers Thanksgiving speech seeking unity | LIVE
Shooting leads to crash that leaves woman critical, injures 5 children: Police
Owl found in Rockefeller Christmas Tree released to wild
Show More
Cherry Hill police search for suspect wanted in armed robbery, attempted kidnapping
New Jersey moves on from Tri-State Travel Advisory
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
2 homicides within an hour in Philly overnight
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain On Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News