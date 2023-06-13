  • Watch Now

Father allegedly hits daughter with bottle, then leaves kids with suspected fentanyl inside hotel

Juan Vega Figueroa is facing charges of Simple Assault and Endangering the Welfare of Children.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 9:33PM
BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem police say a father hit his 15-year-old daughter in the head with a beer bottle and took off.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Red Roof Inn on Street Road.

Police say 35-year-old Juan Vega Figueroa, of Chester, got into an argument with his daughter before allegedly hitting her with the bottle.

He then fled the scene and left his children aged 12, 15 and 16 at the hotel, according to police.

Juan Vega Figueroa

Officers also found 110 baggies of suspected fentanyl and a handgun magazine.

Authorities are still searching for Figueroa. He is facing charges of Simple Assault and Endangering the Welfare of Children.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (215) 633-3719.

