KENHORST, Pennsyvlania (WPVI) -- A three-alarm destroyed a home in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Lancaster Avenue in Kenhorst.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the attic area of the single-family home.

The fire spread throughout the house before firefighters got it under control.

But while there is extensive property damage, there have been no reports of any injuries.