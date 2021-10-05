Hot sauce company offers $10,000 cash prize in Philadelphia cheesesteak competition

A hot sauce company is now getting involved in this friendly food fight, and there's a big cash prize on the line.
Truff hot sauce is putting $10,000 on the line to find and name the best cheesesteak.
"I think it definitely has caused some healthy debate and a healthy beef," said Maura Gownley, the marketing coordinator for Truff. "Obviously, people are passionate here and will fight about what our favorite spot is, but I think it's all in good fun."
Truff has billboards all around the area, including outside Fashion District Philadelphia.
They also put together an ad campaign starring the co-founders of the local streetwear store P's and Q's and Eagles Player Jalen Reagor.
The top cheesesteak vote-getter will receive $10,000.
Voters have until Wednesday, October 13 to cast their vote.
So far, John's Roast Pork in South Philadelphia is in the lead, followed by Dalessandro's in the city's Roxborough section.
Also on the list is: Jay's Joint in Langhorne, along with South Philadelphia shops Jim's and Angelo's.
Click here to cast your vote.