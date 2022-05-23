fire

Bethlehem fire crews rescue family of 5 from burning home

Two children and a dog were among those rescued.
BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A family of five is safe after a fire tore through their Bethlehem, Pennsylvania home.

The City of Bethlehem Fire Department was called to the home on West Broad Street near 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.

The top floor of the home was destroyed in the fire.

There is no word on a cause at this time.

