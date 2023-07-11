Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour heads to Philly | What to know ahead of the show

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" is heading to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

The South Philly stop marks the tour's first show in the U.S. and the only show in Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ok, BeyHive now let's get in formation.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and gates open at 5:30.

Chopper 6 was over head on Tuesday as the stage is being set up.

Tickets for Wednesday's show can be purchased here.

Here is what you need to know if you are heading to the Linc:

Getting to the Linc

SEPTA is an easy way to get the to show. Lincoln Financial Field is steps away from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line. Bus Routes 4 & 17 can also get you there.

There will be extra service on the Broad Street Line before and after the show.

Trains run every 8 to 10 minutes. Immediately following the end of the show, fans can find northbound trains waiting to provide local and express service back towards Center City and Fern Rock Transportation Center.

If you're coming from New Jersey, it's easy to transfer from PATCO to the Broad Street Line. Exit PATCO at 13th/Locust Street Station. Take the escalator or stairs to concourse level and exit PATCO's fare gates. Follow the orange signs approximately one block through the concourse to the Broad Street Line at Walnut/Locust.

You can also park at Lincoln Financial Field for $35, but officials say expect heavy traffic in the parking lots.

What to bring

Fans are encouraged to limit the number of items they bring with them to the stadium and can bring one of the following:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 x 6 x 12"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand but not larger than 4.5 x 6.5, with or without a handle/strap. This small clutch bag may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Prohibited bags include but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage, seat cushions, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases, or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Wednesday weather

Meteorologist Karen Rogers says it will be hot but dry for the show.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot and turning more humid again, with a high of 95 degrees.

Be sure to stay hydrated because it will still be in the 90s come showtime.