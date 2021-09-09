radio

Philadelphia sports radio host Big Daddy Graham passes away

Big Daddy Graham was known for hosting the overnight radio show on WIP.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News The Rush: September 9, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia sports radio personality and comedian Big Daddy Graham has passed away.

Sportsradio 94WIP's morning show announced his passing on Thursday morning.

Graham, born Edward Gudonis, was known for his overnight radio program and live comedy shows.

According to the morning show's Angelo Cataldi, Graham had beaten cancer in the past and then, in 2019, was diagnosed with a blood clot on his spine that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Cataldi said Graham never fully recovered and passed away Wednesday night at the age of 68.

"WIP lost one of its best people, and this city lost one of its cherished, most talented entertainers," Cataldi said during the morning show.



Philadelphia pro athletes and members of the media went online to post their thoughts on Graham's legacy.

"Heavy Heart !! A Finnegan Playground, Southwest Philly, West Catholic gem of a guy - loved all Philly teams , we met @Phillies at airport in 1964 on last day of season #friendforlife #RIP," Phil Martelli said.

"RIP Big Daddy a true icon in Philly sports radio will never be forgotten," Billy King said.

"Our hearts are saddened by the loss of @BigDaddyGraham Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. #PhillyLegend," Bernie Parent said.



"Woke up this morning to very sad news with the passing of @BigDaddyGraham on Wednesday evening. So many things to remember about Big Daddy but everyone and myself will never forget he was one of a kind. My condolences to Ava Graham and the family. #RIPBIGDADDY," Howard Eskin said.

"So sad to hear that we lost @BigDaddyGraham last night. He had the unique ability to make everyone he met laugh and smile. What a gift that is. RIP BDG," Gregg Murphy said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaradiofamous death
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RADIO
Radio host changes tune on vaccines after hospitalized with COVID
Online radio station gives LGBTQ artists a platform
Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Leslie Odom Jr. headline iHeartMedia's "Can't Cancel Pride" Special
Bobby Bones talks about his new show with adventure and heart
TOP STORIES
Police search for daughter's boyfriend after parents shot, dad killed
AccuWeather: Periods of rain, flash flood concerns
Baby taken during car theft in Northeast Philly found safe
Upper Dublin community coming together to rebuild after storm
Driver strikes pole during storm in Lehigh Valley, 2 injured
Biden to unveil new 6-point COVID vaccination plan
New details after mom killed, toddler injured in hit-and-run
Show More
Philadelphia man who nearly died from COVID shares survival story
Eagles superfan Giovanni gets his own bobblehead
FBI releases videos of suspect who planted pipe bombs outside RNC, DNC
DOJ preparing to sue Texas over abortion law, source says
Officials: 2 people killed in car crash in Sicklerville, NJ
More TOP STORIES News