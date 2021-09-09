Philadelphia sports radio host Big Daddy Graham passes away

Our hearts are saddened by the loss of @BigDaddyGraham Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. #PhillyLegend pic.twitter.com/7H9PEzWj2U — Bernie Parent (@bernieparent) September 9, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia sports radio personality and comedian Big Daddy Graham has passed away.Sportsradio 94WIP's morning show announced his passing on Thursday morning.Graham, born Edward Gudonis, was known for his overnight radio program and live comedy shows.According to the morning show's Angelo Cataldi, Graham had beaten cancer in the past and then, in 2019, was diagnosed with a blood clot on his spine that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Cataldi said Graham never fully recovered and passed away Wednesday night at the age of 68."WIP lost one of its best people, and this city lost one of its cherished, most talented entertainers," Cataldi said during the morning show.Philadelphia pro athletes and members of the media went online to post their thoughts on Graham's legacy."Heavy Heart !! A Finnegan Playground, Southwest Philly, West Catholic gem of a guy - loved all Philly teams , we met @Phillies at airport in 1964 on last day of season #friendforlife #RIP," Phil Martelli said."RIP Big Daddy a true icon in Philly sports radio will never be forgotten," Billy King said."Our hearts are saddened by the loss of @BigDaddyGraham Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. #PhillyLegend," Bernie Parent said."Woke up this morning to very sad news with the passing of @BigDaddyGraham on Wednesday evening. So many things to remember about Big Daddy but everyone and myself will never forget he was one of a kind. My condolences to Ava Graham and the family. #RIPBIGDADDY," Howard Eskin said."So sad to hear that we lost @BigDaddyGraham last night. He had the unique ability to make everyone he met laugh and smile. What a gift that is. RIP BDG," Gregg Murphy said.