synergy

Dedee Pfeiffer, Jesse James Keitel talk season 2 of ABC's 'Big Sky'

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Dedee Pfeiffer, Jesse James Keitel talk season 2 of 'Big Sky'

NEW YORK -- "Big Sky" is back for a second season and so are the mysteries. This season private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a truck crash involving a group of teenagers.

Jerrie is back and pushing forward in her life by working at the Dewell & Hoyt Detective Agency.

"Jerrie gets right up in there, right after the ending of season one she really got to prove herself a bit. She helped capture Ronald. And so she's kind of set a whole new career path in motion," said Jesse James Keitel, "Jerrie Kennedy."

Denise Brisbane still works at the agency as well, and she's packing heat. Just don't expect her to appear in any of the bloody scenes...yet.

"Denise doesn't do messy. Denise is consistent she stays in her own lane," said Dedee Pfeiffer, "Denise." "She's into paranormal things like Miss Pfeiffer is, and you find out that she carries a glock, and we had a lot of fun with that. We don't know what that means, so it could mean something or not."

At the end of season one, we saw Ronald and Scarlett go back on the run, so what's next for them?

"They're out there and Jerrie is a girl on a mission, she's not going to stop until they're back in custody and justice is served," Keitel said.

Don't miss the big season two premiere of "Big Sky" Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc premieres
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
SYNERGY
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
What's ahead for season 4 on 'The Conners'
Pacific Airshow 2021 - how to watch
Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left
TOP STORIES
Serious crash causes major delays on NB I-295 in Mercer County
Man convicted for ex-girlfriend's murder at Montco train station
Judge has harsh words for Pa. woman after Capitol riot guilty plea
Delivery Guys helps minority-owned restaurants get orders out fast
3 women shot multiple times in Philadelphia, 1 killed
Puerto Rican competitive BBQ chef uses skills to feed Afghan evacuees
Officer placed on administrative duty as arrest under investigation
Show More
Couple gets married on US-Canadian border due to COVID restrictions
Duo steals $10,000 worth of frames from LensCrafters
Latino Philadelphians face barriers to health insurance
Supply chain problems spur holiday shopping concerns
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father
More TOP STORIES News