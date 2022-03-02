FYI Philly

Bikes By Design in Northern Liberties focuses on customizing your ride

By Timothy Walton
NORTHERN LIBERTIES, Pa. (WPVI) -- In Northern Liberties a new bike shop is putting the fit in fitness.

Whitney Thomas and his wife Kishawna Thomas have partnered with Phil Greene opening Bikes By Design, a ship focused on customizing your bike to provide the best experience for any level rider.

The business was born when Whitney and Kishawna were shopping for a bike and couldn't find something they liked for her. They asked Phil to build her bike. When he said yes, the conversation turned to why can't this be done for everyone?

Bikes By Design opened in November 2021 hoping to answer that question.
The shop offers all bike services from tune-ups on any bike to full custom builds for professional riders. They have a wall of pre-produced bikes that can be bought "off the rack" or you can get on the trainer and find the perfect fit for your bike needs.

They offer road bikes, mountain bikes, gravel bikes and hybrid options. They buy the frames direct from the manufacturer limiting the cost of expensive brand names and they also keep the cost down by doing all the custom work in house.


