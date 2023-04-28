Jazz starlet makes theatrical debut as Billie Holiday, 'Lady Day' in Philadelphia

Audiences take a trip back to 1959, to a Philadelphia bar, for the final performance of jazz icon Billie Holiday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia jazz starlet is making her theatrical debut on the stage of the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, playing the role of the late, legendary Billie Holiday.

This is the final weekend to catch 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill,' which is truly a step back into Holiday's golden days.

Holiday was born in Philadelphia, and jazz singer Laurin Talese steps into Lady Day's role, her soul, and her space.

"It's kind of on the site of where Billie actually sang back in the day," Talese explained. "There was a hotel and a club that she often stayed at. There's a marker right around the corner from the theater. I feel like her spirit is kind of infused in this space, for sure."

The University of the Arts alumna has performed on stages all across the city as a jazz singer.

Now, she's been bitten by the acting bug.

"I can now say that I'm a theatrical actress," Talese says. "It's something that I didn't think would be coming at this point in my life. I'm so grateful for it."

'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill' is a Tony Award-winning show that's being produced by The Philadelphia Theatre Company.

All of the seating is on the actual stage at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

There's also a working bar where you can order cocktails and watch the show.

The show runs through Sunday, April 30.