Philadelphia police continue search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

The car believed to be involved in the fatal crash is 2006 to 2010 black Chrysler 300.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, June 2, 2023 3:42AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still searching for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Sunday.

On Thursday night, Action News obtained images of the vehicle and an individual being sought in connection with the case.

Officials say a man estimated to be in his 30s was struck and killed on Broad Street near Erie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where officials say he died a short time later.

The car believed to be involved in the fatal crash is a 2006 to 2010 black Chrysler 300 with tinted door windows and possible tinting on the rear windshield.

Officials say the car may have had damage to the front left fender and a missing front bumper before the crash. It is believed the car has more damage following the collision.

The left side-view mirror will be missing from the car, police say. It was recovered shortly after the crash.

There is still no word on the victim's identity in this case.

