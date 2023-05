Pedestrian struck and killed in Tioga-Nicetown hit and run

Police say the driver took off in a black Chrysler 300.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for the driver and the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

A 30-year-old man was hit and killed on Broad Street near Erie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver took off in a black Chrysler 300.

If you have any information or saw anything that could be helpful to the investigation, police want to hear from you.