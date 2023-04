The event provided important information to pregnant women of color and their families.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A unique baby shower took place in West Philadelphia on Sunday.

The organization Black Nurses Rock held its first community baby shower at the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pediatric Center.

The event provided important information to pregnant women of color and their families about care for expectant moms.

Attendees also learned about what resources are available to them, as well as information on Black maternal mortality rates and how to stay healthy.