Winter clothes given away by team of barbers in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Barbers in Wilmington, Delaware teamed up to make sure people stay warm this winter.Black Visionary Designers organized a coat drive, and all the donations were given away on Christmas Eve.The jackets, hats, gloves, and scarves were neatly organized into an outdoor shop of sorts.Salon owner Terrone Warren looks forward to giving back like this every year."I'm from the east side of Wilmington, I come up from humble beginnings. I know what it is to need, I know what it is to want, so Christmas is the season. There's no better time to give than now. We've been doing it for 14 years now. Without the community's help it wouldn't be possible," he said.BVD is known for its community outreach in Wilmington.They organize events throughout the year including free hair cuts, Thanksgiving dinners, and an Easter shoe drive.