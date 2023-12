BlendJet portable blender recalled over injury reports from blades breaking, fire risk

Nearly five million BlendJet 2 portable blenders are being recalled after dozens of injury due to blades breaking.

There is a consumer safety alert as nearly five million BlendJet 2 portable blenders are being recalled.

Federal regulators say they've received dozens of injury reports over the BlendJet's blades breaking.

The portable blenders can also overheat and catch fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has received 329 reports of blades breaking and 17 reports of fires costing at least $150,000 in property damage.

If you own one, stop using it and contact BlendJet for a free replacement part.