"Bluey's Big Play" comes to Kimmel Cultural Campus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The stars of the Emmy award-winning children's television series "Bluey" are coming to town.

The Australian animated series, which airs on Disney+, is now being adapted as a brand-new theatrical stage show.

"Bluey's Big Play" opens at the Kimmel Cultural Campus on Friday.

"It's an absolutely brand new story written by Joe Brumm, who writes the animation," said Jacob Williams, the Puppetry Director for "Bluey's Big Play".

"He's written a 45-minute to 50-minute play on stage where we get to see the Heeler family come from 2D into 3D. There's a lot of interaction throughout the show, as well," Williams said. "You'll walk away feeling like you've had an experience, that you've played with Bluey and the family. You will feel like you've seen them and you've danced with them."

"Bluey's Big Play" debuted at the Sydney Opera House in its native Australia and played at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Creators say it's perfect for first-time, pint-sized theatergoers.

"When each character steps on stage for the first time, the audience just erupts and yells for Bluey and Bingo and Chili and Bandit," said Williams. "It really shows to us the following that we have in America, which is phenomenal for us."

"Bluey's Big Play" opens Friday at the Miller Theater and there are multiple shows on Saturday.

