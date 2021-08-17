These restaurant owners overcame health scares to start serving healthy foods

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two vegan eateries in the area are hitting the scene with very different menu offerings, but share inspiring stories of overcoming major health scares.Atin Havertown, husband and wife team Kris and Randy Sumey make seashore faves, served up reimagined and vegan.From pizza and hot dogs to waffles and ice cream, you will find it on their extensive vegan menu.Kris had been vegetarian for years, but Randy went vegan after his doctor warned him about his diabetes.Both are now vegan, and Randy credits his change in diet to a beneficial response to his recent cancer scare.In South Philly at The Classics Hub, owner Ulysses Kae Williams had what he considered a really bad diet that was meat-prominent.When he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and given months to live, he took a year off and changed to a vegan diet.Now he is approaching the opening of, a juice and smoothie bar inside his longstanding barber business.The menu will feature all the recipes he used to turn his health around. (pictured: Owner Ulysses Kae Williams in his soon-to-open Fresh Jawn)2116 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145267-496-101128 N. Manoa Road, Havertown, PA 19083484-453-8798